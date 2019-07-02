14-year-old girl missing after suspected kidnapping in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old is missing after last being seen with an unknown black male at a convenient store located at 16208 St. Clair Ave, police say.
According to officials, Santina McDade was last seen at the convenient store with the man who is believed to be approximately 40 years old.
The car they were riding in was a newer model of a blue or gray Infiniti QX50, police say.
According to Cleveland Public Information Officer, Jennifer Ciaccia, there was another juvenile girl with McDade but she escaped the vehicle when she learned the male was driving them to Canton or Akron.
McDade’s friend told police they were in the vehicle out of their own free will.
McDade’s mother told officers her daughter is a “problem child,” and was not supposed to be with any males.
According to McDade’s friend, the 14-year-old engages in prostitution with older males.
Contact Cleveland police if you have any information.
