Woman found walking on interstate with gunshot wound after giving man a ride, police say
By Mykal Vincent and Graham Ulkins | July 2, 2019 at 5:52 AM CDT - Updated July 2 at 6:12 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police in Baton Rouge are investigating the sixth shooting in five days after a woman was found walking on the interstate with a gunshot wound.

Police say just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, officers responded to the I-10 bridge near the I-110 split regarding a female walking on the interstate. Once officers arrived, they noticed she was suffering from a gunshot injury.

A large police presence on I-10 at the I-110 split after a woman was found walking with a gunshot wound. (Source: DOTD)

Police believe she was shot by a man who she was giving a ride to. He then took the vehicle and fled the scene.

The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

This is the sixth shooting in the capital city since Friday.

The recent rash of gun violence has prompted East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and other city-parish leaders to host a public discussion Tuesday night to find a solution.

