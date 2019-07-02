Walton and Johnson radio show host, John Walton, passes away

(WAFB) - John Walton, one half of the Walton and Johnson radio show once based in Baton Rouge, has died, according to co-host Steve Johnson on Tuesday.
Walton died Monday, July 1, at 11:55 p.m. and spent his last few hours at home with his family, according a special message from Johnson. He had been receiving treatment over the last month before making his decision to return home on Tuesday.
Johnson did not specify what the illness was.
“I will always cherish John as not only a partner but a dear friend," Johnson wrote. "His wit and humor defined him as the unique individual we all knew him to be. He will never be replaced. He had a voice and he had something to say. Your loyalty and support for him and his craft was always a mutual sentiment. John cared deeply for all of you. He loved to make you all laugh.”
Johnson asked the public to keep the Walton family in their thoughts and prayers. He said the show will return as soon as possible.
The show had been based in Baton Rouge, and had aired on The Eagle 98.1 in Baton Rouge and Bayou radio 95.7 in New Orleans. In January 2017, the radio duo had announced they could be found in Baton Rouge on WJBO 1150, an AM station.
