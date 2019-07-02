Walmart raises tobacco purchase age; ends sale of certain nicotine flavors

“While we have implemented a robust compliance program, we are not satisfied with falling short of our company-wide goal of 100% compliance,” said John Scudder, U.S. Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer for Walrmart, in a statement. "Even a single sale to a minor is one too many, and we take seriously our responsibilities in this regard. So today, we sent a letter back to the FDA outlining additional measures we’re taking to keep tobacco out of the hands of minors.