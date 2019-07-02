Volunteer firefighters accused in multiple arson cases

Officials with LAOSFM say on June 22, the office was contacted by the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office for help determining the cause of an abandoned house fire in the 800 block of Highway 808 in Haynesville. While no fire departments in the area were notified about the fire, officials did receive a tip the fire had been set intentionally. It’s believed the house was set on fire on June 18 by area firefighters in the hopes of being dispatched to put it out.