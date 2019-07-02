Video: Man fleeing police drives into canal, sparking standoff from sinking car

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A 36-year-old man drove into a canal while fleeing police, sparking over an hour-long standoff as he refused to move from the sinking car Monday afternoon (July 1), according to Louisiana State Police spokesman Monroe Dillon.
A FOX 8 viewer captured a video of the last few minutes of the ordeal. Please note, the person filming states the standoff was longer than it actually was, based on information from state police.
Around 3:45 p.m., a reckless driver was reported in St. Charles Parish, heading east on I-10 near the Bonnet Carre Spillway. When police attempted to pull him over, Daryl Goirl refused to stop, leading troopers on a brief chase, Dillon said.
The pursuit ended when Goirl crashed into two other vehicles and drove off the road, into a canal near the Veterans Boulevard exit. Goirl got out of the car, standing on it as it sunk into the canal, but refused to surrender to police.
Dillon said after about 1 1/2 hours, authorities were able to negotiate with Goirl who was then brought to shore in a boat.
Goirl was brought to University Medical Center for treatment, Dillon said, and was arrested upon his release. Dillon said he was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correction Center shortly before 9 p.m. on charges of first offence DWI, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from officers and resisting arrest.
No one else was injured during the crash or chase, Dillon said.
