Uber to launch statewide in Louisiana on July 3

(WAFB) - Uber announced Tuesday, July 2 that it will expand its services into every parish in Louisiana starting Wednesday, July 3.
Uber currently operates in some of Louisiana’s largest cities, however, those in rural and suburban communities were previously left behind until lawmakers passed the statewide ride-sharing bill.
SEE ALSO: How to stay safe when taking a rideshare
The new law replaces the previous regulations and was signed by Governor John Bel Edwards in June.
“We are thrilled to launch the Uber app throughout Louisiana, giving people in more communities the opportunity to earn money and request rides at the tap of a button,” said Trevor Theunissen, director of public affairs for Uber South. “We thank the legislators, businesses, Uber driver-partners, community leaders, and all those in the Let’s Geaux Louisiana Coalition for their work to bring ridesharing statewide in Louisiana.”
Drivers in all areas of Louisiana who are interested in driving for Uber can go to the Uber website for more information.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.