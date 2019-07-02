Stabbing reported near Daniels Drive in Baker

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Baker police responded to a stabbing that happened in the 1100 block of Daniels Drive in Baker Monday night.
Police say two men traveling in a vehicle were heading to a local store. At some point, the two men exited the vehicle and began to argue. The passenger then stabbed the driver, according to Baker Police. The victim the ran to a nearby business on Groom Road for help.
Investigators say the victim is currently in surgery. Their condition was not immediately available.
Police noted that both men were also involved in a traffic stop around 6:30 p.m. Monday evening, roughly three hours prior to the incident, near the same location.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
