SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Tara Trojans

The strength of this year’s team appears to be defense, where Bricen Jordan is one of 11 starters, or everybody back on defense for another go round. In the spring game against McKinley, the Tara offense also showed some flashes of improvement for the future, behind an offensive line that averages a whopping 275 lbs per player. DJ Nelson, the leading rusher from 2018, can just waltz into that end zone. Terry Delaney is a senior in the trenches that figures to provide some big plays on defense as well, and with a new district, which includes Broadmoor, St. Michael, Istrouma, and Belaire, Washington is confident his team can be more competitive in 2019.