SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: McKinley Panthers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Richard Oliver has been at Baker, Istrouma, and Scotlandville, with Patriots running back Brandon Bolden, and now he’s back on Sportsline Summer Camp, tasked with laying a new foundation for the McKinley High football program as head coach. His strong ties to south Louisiana ultimately bringing him back after spending a season in Americas, Georgia.
The Panthers were working 7 on 7 drills earlier this summer against Central. They played their spring game against Tara. Junior, RJ Oliver, transitions to quarterback after playing defensive end and linebacker in Georgia under his dad. Look for him to connect with Louisiana Tech commit, Keveionta Smith, who doubles as a tight end and outside linebacker.
The Panthers have had quite the uphill battle the past couple of seasons, with lots of turnover on the coaching staff and a postseason ban in 2018. Oliver says despite the challenges, he senses his guys are still itching for a taste of success.
“They want to win. Just showing them how to win and being consistent is the main thing, because it’s been inconsistent at our high school for a couple of years,” Oliver said.
When asked what it’s going to take to improve on 2018′s season record of 2-8, Smith had this to say: “Better chemistry with the team, us coming together. Instead of being a hand, it needs to be a fist and we need to stay as one, and you know, work.”
“It’s exciting to have a new coach, new staff, new foundation, you know, start all over. I have high hopes, high hopes for this team,” said Jonathan Palmer, senior wide receiver/defensive back.
