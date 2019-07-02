Shreveport woman starts petition to equip mail carriers with bulletproof vests

Innocent people are dying at the hands of careless individuals who don’t value life. An innocent man was shot and killed while doing his job. If you will give our postal workers bulletproof vest maybe it could save the life of another postal worker, and possibly could have saved the life of Antonio Williams. Our postal workers walk and drive down theses dangerous streets rain, shine, sleet, or snow working endlessly trying to get our mail and packages to the citizens. Let’s protect them so they can get home to their families safely too.