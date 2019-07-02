Shreveport woman starts petition to equip mail carriers with bulletproof vests

Shreveport woman starts petition to equip mail carriers with bulletproof vests
The family of the late Antonio Williams, the 52-year-old father of eight and grandfather of 13, says he was a a postal carrier for 17 years who loved his job. [Source: Antonio Williams' family]
By KSLA Digital Team | July 2, 2019 at 5:46 AM CDT - Updated July 2 at 10:49 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman has started an online petition with the hope to save mail carriers from injury or death.

Lakiesha Bryant started a petition on change.org, asking the United Postal Service to equip mail carriers with bulletproof vests.

As of 5:30 a.m., the petition has reached over 1,500 signatures, only a 1,000 away from meeting its goal of 2,500.

The petition was created seven days ago.

Innocent people are dying at the hands of careless individuals who don’t value life. An innocent man was shot and killed while doing his job. If you will give our postal workers bulletproof vest maybe it could save the life of another postal worker, and possibly could have saved the life of Antonio Williams. Our postal workers walk and drive down theses dangerous streets rain, shine, sleet, or snow working endlessly trying to get our mail and packages to the citizens. Let’s protect them so they can get home to their families safely too.

The petition was created in response to the shooting death of Antonio Williams, a Shreveport United States Postal Worker who was shot and killed while on the job.

The man accused of Williams’ death, Michael Jerred Gentry, is charged with one count of second-degree murder.

To sign the petition, click here.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.