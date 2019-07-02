Shreveport woman starts petition to equip mail carriers with bulletproof vests

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman has started an online petition with the hope to save mail carriers from injury or death.
Lakiesha Bryant started a petition on change.org, asking the United Postal Service to equip mail carriers with bulletproof vests.
As of 5:30 a.m., the petition has reached over 1,500 signatures, only a 1,000 away from meeting its goal of 2,500.
The petition was created seven days ago.
The petition was created in response to the shooting death of Antonio Williams, a Shreveport United States Postal Worker who was shot and killed while on the job.
The man accused of Williams’ death, Michael Jerred Gentry, is charged with one count of second-degree murder.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.