OUR TURN: Flood money

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Less than a month ago, our drainage systems were put to the test as several inches of rain fell in a couple of hours around the Baton Rouge area. The pictures and videos tell the story of the struggles we faced that day, but the fact of the matter is the flooding that happened on June 6 could have been significantly reduced by work that has had federal funds backing it for over a year.
Representative Garret Graves secured $255 million from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers specifically for the East Baton Rouge Parish Flood Control project last July.
Since then, our city and state leaders have not come up with a plan to fund the local matching dollar amount, which totals $65 million. And here’s the kicker, that money can be paid back over 30 years. So that means the annual commitment is only $2 million dollars per year.
We implore our local leaders to do everything they can to find the money and get this work done before the federal funding goes elsewhere, and certainly before another storm rolls in and floods people out of their homes.
That’s our turn, now it is your turn. To comment on this or any other segment visit us on Facebook or send an email to yourturn@wafb.com.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.