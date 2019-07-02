16 neglected dogs removed from Port Vincent home; more animals remain

PORT VINCENT, La. (WAFB) - More than a dozen animals have been rescued from a home in Port Vincent after enduring very poor living conditions, says the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSL).
After receiving a complaint at the end of June, workers with the Livingston Parish Animal Control Department visited the home and quickly removed 16 neglected dogs from a “hoarding situation.” The homeowner, Alva Marino, has been cited for animal cruelty, HSL says.
HSL visited the home again July 1 to care for the remaining animals on the property, which include cats, kittens, goats, ducks, and chickens. HSL says it’s feeding and caring for the animals on-site until the group can transport the animals to a no-kill shelter.
HSL is asking for donations on Facebook to help care for the animals. Anyone interested in donating can do so here.
