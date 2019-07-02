Baton Rouge interstate shooting, carjacking suspect shot by officer in Woodville, MS

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in Woodville, Mississippi.
A spokesperson for the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. at the Sprint Mart on Highway 61. A Woodville police officer shot a man after he entered a Shell gas station carrying a gun, according to the Woodville Republican, a local newspaper.
The man is believed to be the suspect in a shooting on I-10 in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning. Police say he shot a woman he was riding in the car with, then fled to Woodville. Baton Rouge Police officers found the woman walking on the interstate suffering from a gunshot wound about an hour before the shooting in Woodville.
The extent of the man’s injuries was not immediately available.
