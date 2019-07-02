Kevin Nickelberry joins LSU basketball staff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team has hired longtime coach Kevin Nickelberry as an assistant to head coach Will Wade.
Nickelberry was the head coach at Howard University (2010-19), Hampton (2006-09) and the Columbia Union women’s team (1991-94). He also served as an assistant coach at Howard, Monmouth, Holy Cross, Charlotte and Clemson before being named head coach at Hampton.
“I have been friends with him for some 15 years and know that he will be a tremendous mentor and resource for our players with his years of college basketball experience,” said head coach Will Wade.
His 2019 Howard squad became the first team since 1992 to advance to postseason play, earning a spot in the College Basketball Invitational field. His teams at Howard recorded GPAs of at least 3.0 in eight of his seasons at Howard.
Nickelberry has earned the reputation as a strong recruiter and developer of talent. He has recruited and worked with 13 conference rookies of the year, eight conference players of the year and 29 all-conference players.
“I have had some exciting career opportunities so far. It has been a bucket list item of mine to work on a program that can get to a Final Four and Coach Wade has done an outstanding job in making this LSU program nationally relevant with a bright future ahead,” Nickelberry said.
