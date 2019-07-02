Jefferson Parish: 157 animals rescued from Terrytown home; no charges filed against owner

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish animal control officers found and removed 158 various species of animals from a Terrytown home.
They have been taken to the Westbank Animal Shelter.
“Once we were in the house, we realized quickly the animals needed to be removed” said Shannon Neal, Chief Animal Control Officer for Jefferson Parish, “Sometimes people take on more animals than they can handle and it leaves them unable to provide the minimum standard of care.”
Jefferson Parish officials said animals were living in unsanitary conditions but no signs they were being abused. The name of man keeping the animals has not been released.
The animals rescued were 57 dogs, six nursing puppies, 83 chickens, two baby chicks, seven rabbits, one dove and one quail. No charges have been filed against the owner.
The animals will be evaluated by a veterinarian to determine if any are ill and will be held pending further investigation, in cooperation with the appropriate parish officials.
The shelter is experiencing a higher than normal capacity and we are asking the citizens of Jefferson Parish to please help by adopting or fostering one of the animals.
Large dogs, 26 pounds or more and cats will be available for adoption for only $10.00. All fees for senior dogs and cats; eight (8) years or older will be waived! Checks, debit and credit cards are acceptable only.
Parish officials would not give the address of the house where the animals were found because it is an ongoing investigation.
