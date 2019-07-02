Increased officer support, improved resources coming from Real Time Crime Center

On huge televisions inside the center, analysts from additional law enforcement agencies like EBRSO and LSP will have access to a map with shot spotter technology to narrow down the location while monitoring crime cameras to catch any suspects running away. Analysts will also be able to run license plates, check the criminal history of potential suspects, and look up previous incidents for an address, all while officers are on the scene. The goal is to keep officers focused on what’s in front of them.