Free health screenings, blood drive at BRG Tuesday
Baton Rouge General Medical Center Mid-City (Source: James Degraauw)
By Mykal Vincent | July 2, 2019 at 8:16 AM CDT - Updated July 2 at 8:16 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General Mid-City will be hosting a free community health fair Tuesday.

Screening will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BRG’s Mid-City campus and will include cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, and body mass index testing.

Screenings are open to anyone, and no registration is required.

Organizers say LifeShare will be on-site for a blood drive, health and wellness exhibits, and door prixes.

For more information, call 225-953-7017.

