Free health screenings, blood drive at BRG Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General Mid-City will be hosting a free community health fair Tuesday.
Screening will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BRG’s Mid-City campus and will include cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, and body mass index testing.
Screenings are open to anyone, and no registration is required.
Organizers say LifeShare will be on-site for a blood drive, health and wellness exhibits, and door prixes.
For more information, call 225-953-7017.
