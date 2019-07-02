FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fourth of July weekend looks mostly dry, hot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As expected, much of the WAFB area stayed dry Tuesday, and even those areas that received rain didn’t get much.
The last of the evening rains will taper off into the night. While the Storm Team can’t rule out a spotty shower or two for the early morning, most should have a dry commute. That won’t be the case for many on the way home as the forecast calls for a 40% to 50% rain chance Wednesday afternoon and early evening. Wednesday morning starts out partly to mostly cloudy, with daybreak temperatures in the low to mid 70s for the Red Stick. Afternoon highs Wednesday will climb up to around 90° before scattered rains and clouds take a bite out of the afternoon heat.
By contrast, the forecast for July 4 and 5 is notably drier, with rain chances at only 10% to 20% both days, but drier usually means hotter for this time of year and the forecast calls for afternoons in the mid 90s both days, with the heat index running at 100° or above for several hours. In fact, it’s possible the National Weather Service could issue a Heat Advisory one or both days given the outlook.
Plan for highs in the low to mid 90s over the weekend too, although rain chances will get nudged up Saturday and Sunday. The current First Alert Forecast has rain chances at 30% Saturday with probability of precipitation set at 40% Sunday. In effect, keep your current weekend plans, but be ready to dodge mainly afternoon showers on one or both days.
The First Alert Outlook for next week keeps scattered, mainly afternoon showers and t-storms in the forecast each day, with rain chances running at 40% to 50% from Monday through Thursday. Highs next week will be in the low 90s with morning starts in the low to mid 70s.
In the tropics, it remains clear with the National Hurricane Center indicating no tropical development is expected for the next five days or more.
