FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fourth of July weekend looks mostly dry, hot

The last of the evening rains will taper off into the night. While the Storm Team can’t rule out a spotty shower or two for the early morning, most should have a dry commute. That won’t be the case for many on the way home as the forecast calls for a 40% to 50% rain chance Wednesday afternoon and early evening. Wednesday morning starts out partly to mostly cloudy, with daybreak temperatures in the low to mid 70s for the Red Stick. Afternoon highs Wednesday will climb up to around 90° before scattered rains and clouds take a bite out of the afternoon heat.