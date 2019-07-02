FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few scattered showers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All quiet on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar – your morning drive expected to dry and steamy.
Temperatures starting out in the low/mid 70°s – ending up in the lower 90°s with a “feels like” temperature likely topping out this afternoon in the upper 90°s. Add a few scattered showers to your Tuesday forecast, as well – a 30% to 40% coverage, possibly starting around the noon hour and continuing – off and on – through the evening commute.
Overnight, a few isolated showers may linger – a low in the mid 70°s; tomorrow, bump up the rain coverage just a bit – 40%/50% - humid, a high Wednesday of 92°.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.