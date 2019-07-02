Eviction notice issued for popular LSU bar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bogie’s, a popular bar just south of LSU, will close its doors Saturday. It is unclear if the bar, located on E. Boyd Drive, will eventually reopen.
Mike Butler, who owns the property, declined to give any details when reached by phone Tuesday.
Butler served an eviction notice on the current operators of the bar, giving them five days to vacate the property. The eviction notice says the lease was terminated due to failure to pay.
The current operator says this Saturday night, July 6, will be Bogie’s last night to be open for now. However, he hopes to eventually reopen in the same location.
