Deadline for IBM to fill 800 jobs has now passed

The tech giant was supposed to staff its new downtown facility with 800 new jobs under its original contract, signed by Governor Bobby Jindal, in exchange for nearly $150 million in state and local tax breaks over 17 years, but they missed the mark, and the state renegotiated its deal with them to allow them a little more time to move more folks in. They exceeded expectations in the first phase of the plan, but the big reckoning is coming soon. They’ve spent the last year hosting career fairs and hiring apprentices, trying to land another 200 or so employees. If they miss the deadline again, they’ll have to pay $10,000 for every position that goes unfilled.