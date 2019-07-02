Danny Glover attends Bayou Soul Youth Literary Conference at BRCC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Folks in Baton Rouge got the chance to meet with actor, Danny Glover, Tuesday, July 2.
He spoke at the Bayou Soul Youth Literary Conference at Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC). Hundreds of high school and college students got to learn more about the arts, crafts, and entertainment. Glover had this message for the young people at the conference:
“Everything, everything you do in life, every accomplishment, is a position through a challenge that you had, and to continue to challenge yourself and to continue to grow and to find ways to learn and grow and everything else."
WAFB’s own Donovan Jackson, better known as Action Jackson, hosted the 2019 conference.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.