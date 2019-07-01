With rain in the forecast, city-parish says its addressing drainage issues in Baton Rouge

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - With scattered thunderstorms in the forecast for the first week of July, drainage maintenance crews with East Baton Rouge City-Parish have been proactively working to address drainage problems in the parish, the mayor’s office says.
Proactive work being done includes cleaning curbs and gutters around storm drains, clearing drift from cross-drain pipes, and cleaning pipes and catch basins with a large vacuum truck.
On Tuesday, July 2, crews will prioritize areas of the parish that experienced standing water during the flooding event on June 6.
RELATED STORIES:
“We will continue to proactively working on storm-drain maintenance, inspection and repairs. As we plan for large-scale drainage improvement projects in order to make East Baton Rouge more resilient, we also recognize that local street flooding is a great concern to our citizens. While our crews continue to prioritize this work around the parish, I encourage citizens to keep drains near their homes and businesses free from leaves and trash, as these are contributors to backups during heavy rains like we’ve been experiencing lately,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
The mayor’s office says the city-parish spend about $8 million each year on maintaining storm drains and making repairs.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.