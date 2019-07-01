With rain in the forecast, city-parish says its addressing drainage issues in Baton Rouge

“We will continue to proactively working on storm-drain maintenance, inspection and repairs. As we plan for large-scale drainage improvement projects in order to make East Baton Rouge more resilient, we also recognize that local street flooding is a great concern to our citizens. While our crews continue to prioritize this work around the parish, I encourage citizens to keep drains near their homes and businesses free from leaves and trash, as these are contributors to backups during heavy rains like we’ve been experiencing lately,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.