WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: ‘Toy Story 4’ No.1 for second weekend in a row, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ falls short of all time record for now

The No. 2 spot for the weekend went to New Line’s Annabelle Comes Home with a five-day debut of $31.2 million. Despite a decent 69 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this debut is by far the lowest of any film in the Conjuring series pointing to a possible decline in interest for the franchise. Interest could be restored as the series returns to its roots with the Conjuring 3 in September 2020.