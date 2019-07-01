WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: ‘Toy Story 4’ No.1 for second weekend in a row, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ falls short of all time record for now

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Toy Story 4 once again dominated the box office with $58 million dipping a respectable 52 percent in its second weekend. The Disney/Pixar film is still pacing ahead of its predecessor Toy Story 3 but could start seeing bigger hits in the coming weeks from bigger competition.
Avengers: Endgame shot back into the top 10 this weekend to No. 7 for its bring back event featuring additional content. The Marvel film added an extra $5.5 million domestically bringing its global total up to $2.761 billion. It is still $26 million shy of the all time record currently held by Avatar with not a lot of momentum to make up the difference.
There is still a chance for Avengers: Endgame to close the gap. The upcoming release of Spider-Man: Far From Home may increase interest in it as has been the trend with other Marvel movies.
The No. 2 spot for the weekend went to New Line’s Annabelle Comes Home with a five-day debut of $31.2 million. Despite a decent 69 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this debut is by far the lowest of any film in the Conjuring series pointing to a possible decline in interest for the franchise. Interest could be restored as the series returns to its roots with the Conjuring 3 in September 2020.
Universal and Working Title’s Yesterday debuted with a respectable $17 million. The film revolves around a man who wakes up in a world where the Beatles never existed and uses the opportunity to take credit for their songs. This debut is decent for a film of this magnitude, especially after similar films like Late Night and Booksmart did not perform as well this summer.
Spider-Man Far From Home debuted overseas this weekend with a huge $111 million opening, led by $94 million from China alone. The Marvel/Sony flick will debut in North America this week and is expected to dominate the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.
Aladdin and John Wick: Chapter 3 both continue to have impressive longevity at the box office. Aladdin added an extra $9 million and only fell 29 percent in its sixth weekend. The Disney film is approaching $900 million worldwide.
John Wick is still holding on to the top 10 with an additional $3.1 million and a 22 percent drop in its seventh weekend. This brings its global total up to $303 million, nearly double the revenue of the previous entry. With these numbers, the Keanu Reeves led franchise will surely continue for the foreseeable future.
