SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Louisiana State University Laboratory School Cubs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U-High Cubs get ready to make a run at a third straight ring. The 2-time division two champs are now in the hands of Andy Marin, who is trying to fill the void left by 25 departing seniors.
Is was probably most evident on offense during the spring game where John Gordon McKernan’s replacement scambeled after a bad snap and come up with a completion for first down. Lefty Tanner Lawson is one of 10 seniors, but didn’t play last year like offensive linemen Miles Solomon and Rashad Green, or one of his favorite targets Josh Slaughter, who doubles as a wide receiver and corner back on defense.
The Cubs are missing Sportsline Player of the Year Mike Hollins at tailback and all of their big play receiving threats from a team that’s 26-and-0 the last two seasons. However, Martin says the Cubs have young talent at the skill positions and a mountain in the middle on the defensive line. After 9 years in the shadows of Chad Mahaffey, Hollins, and Nick Brossette running one of the top defenses in the state, Martin has the task of taking the reigns.
“We know we have a chip on our shoulder. We’ve heard so much talk about how we lost all of our star players, but we know we’re going to come back big,” said Tony Olinde, a senior center and linebacker at U-High.
