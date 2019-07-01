SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Louisiana State University Laboratory School Cubs

The Cubs are missing Sportsline Player of the Year Mike Hollins at tailback and all of their big play receiving threats from a team that’s 26-and-0 the last two seasons. However, Martin says the Cubs have young talent at the skill positions and a mountain in the middle on the defensive line. After 9 years in the shadows of Chad Mahaffey, Hollins, and Nick Brossette running one of the top defenses in the state, Martin has the task of taking the reigns.