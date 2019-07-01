Sen. Kennedy pushing to make generic drugs more accessible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers in Washington, D.C. are working on a couple of ideas that could change your trip to the doctor’s office.
Senator John Kennedy says he wants to make generic drugs more accessible and simplify the medical billing process. He’s pushing a handful of bills that would do that by placing some restrictions on pharmaceutical companies. Kennedy says lawmakers are taking small bites at some of the biggest issues with the nation’s healthcare systems, though he’s not sold on one solution that Democrats are talking about right now: Medicare for all.
“If you don’t like the idea of the federal government running your healthcare system in America, imagine living in a world designed exclusively by the Post Office," Kennedy said.
One idea that’s picking up steam in Congress is a push to raise the smoking age to 21. Louisiana lawmakers shot that idea down during this year’s session, but the feds may force the issue.
