Report: Pelicans to sign J.J. Redick

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Pelicans made another big move by going after former Philadelphia 76ers J.J. Redick.
According to NOLA.com, league sources confirmed Sunday that Redick has agreed to sign a two-year, $26.5 million deal with the Pelicans. ESPN first reported on the news.
The signing was reported just moments after the NBA free agency period kicked off at 5 p.m.
The former 76er is currently entering his 14th NBA season after being selected No. 11 overall by the Orlando Magic in 2006. Redick is a career 41 percent 3-point shooter, and in the past five seasons three with the Clippers and two with the 76ers, has earned an average 42.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
Redick is coming off of the highest scoring season of his career. He averaged 18.1 points per game while in Philadelphia and starting in 63 of his 76 games and playing nearly a career-high average minutes per game with 31.3. He also added 2.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game for the Sixers, who made a run to the Eastern Conference semifinals before the eventual NBA champion Toronto Raptors beat them on Kawhi Leonard’s Game 7 buzzer-beater.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.