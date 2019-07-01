Report: Pelicans to sign J.J. Redick

Redick is coming off of the highest scoring season of his career. He averaged 18.1 points per game while in Philadelphia and starting in 63 of his 76 games and playing nearly a career-high average minutes per game with 31.3. He also added 2.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game for the Sixers, who made a run to the Eastern Conference semifinals before the eventual NBA champion Toronto Raptors beat them on Kawhi Leonard’s Game 7 buzzer-beater.