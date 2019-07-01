Plaquemine man one of 12 arrested on child exploitation charges

(WAFB) - A Plaquemine man is one of 12 Louisiana others arrested for internet crimes against children, according to a July 1 news release from Attorney General Jeff Landry.
Ryan Wooley, 23, of Plaquemine, was arrested on one count of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. He is also charged with one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile, and one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
The arrest was a result of a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
The arrest comes after 63 people were arrested in Louisiana on child exploitation charges as part of Operation Broken Heart.
The following people were arrested in addition to Wooley:
Jimmie Adcock, 54, of Jeanerette
- Possession of child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (3 counts)
Cody Andry, 22, of Laplace
- Possession of child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13
Dylan Broussard, 18, of Lafayette
- Possession of child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (20 counts)
Cory Dunn, 29, of Mandeville
- Possession of child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (2 counts)
- Video voyeurism (10 counts)
Juine Foster, 23, of Reserve
- Possession of child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (115 counts)
Scott Hemleben, 58, of Lafayette
- Possession of child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13
Jordan Johnson, 21, of Lake Charles
- Production of child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (4 counts)
- Distribution of child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (4 counts)
Steven Lewis, 35, of Angie
- Indecent behavior involving juveniles
Andrew Mosbroker, 22, of Eunice
- Possession of child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (4 counts)
Troy Raxdale, 71, of Lafayette
- Possession of child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (3 counts)
Edwin Smith, 27, of Lafayette
- Possession of child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (2 counts)
