Gotcha bikes launching in Baton Rouge second week of July

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a bright new addition to downtown Baton Rouge.
Five hundred Gotcha bikes are rolling out to 50 hubs around the city. That includes downtown, LSU, and Southern. The official launch is set for the second week of July, but many of the bikes are already available.
PREVIOUS STORY: Gotcha bike docks installed in downtown Baton Rouge
Download the Gotcha app to reserve and rent a bike. They feature a small motor that makes them easier to pedal. Bikes can be rented by the day, month, or year.
The launch of the bike share program was previously delayed due to issues with the design of the locks.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.