Gonzales man arrested after reportedly setting family member’s house on fire

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man from Gonzales is now in jail for allegedly burglarizing the home of a family member and setting it on fire.
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) says Anthony Bozeman, 34, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail June 29 on charges of simple arson and simple burglary.
LAOSFM says that morning, the Gonzales Fire Department contacted LAOSFM to investigate the cause of a house fire in the 900 block of Jeana Avenue. Investigators determined the blaze had been set intentionally. Bozeman was later identified as a suspect.
Witness statements indicate Bozeman had showed up to the house the evening before, but those at the house, including his mother, did not let him in due to disagreements they’d had in the past. Bozeman was reportedly seen at the house the following morning as well after the occupants had left for the day. Other witnesses say they saw Bozeman leaving the house as the fire became visible.
Bozeman was detained by the Gonzales Police Department after they responded to burglary alarms going off at the home.
