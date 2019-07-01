Former NFL player teams up with sheriffs office to hold free summer camp

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - In an area where crime used to be rampant, kids now run the show and are making a big splash of their own.
Building Champions TC is a camp in Donaldsonville in Ascension Parish. It’s a free football-ish camp for kids and it’s put on by former NFL player Mike Landry, his wife Tina, and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
“There was a need for something to do here with them,” said Mike Landry. “To show them that they’re valuable and show them that someone outside of their home has love for them and will spend time with them.”
A few years back the area where the camp is held in Donaldsonville was turned into the WAG Center Substation. It’s a place where kids can play and has opened the door for people like the Landry’s to have camps like Building Champions Camp TC.
“This was one of the highest rated crime areas in Ascension Parish at one time and crime here has changed dramatically," said Mike Brooks, lieutenant with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office. Brooks helped run the camp and has played an integral part in the popular kid hangout.
“I’m from Donaldsonville, I’ve grown up here, I went to school here in Donaldsonville. I didn’t have camps like this,” said volunteer and Donaldsonville High School track coach Robbie Madere.
Tina Landry is from Chicago and Mike Landry is originally from Donaldsonville. They moved back to his hometown a year-and-a-half ago to take care of his ailing mother. She has since passed away, but Mike and Tina Landry aren’t leaving. They believe there’s a greater purpose for them right in Donaldsonville.
"All Ships rise with the tide and we see Donaldsonville as someplace special and beautiful and we’re giving back,” said Tina Landry.
This is the first year for the camp. They plan to hold more camps in the coming weeks.
To sign up for a camp or donate to the camp, visit: www.buildingchampionstc.com
