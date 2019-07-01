Former LSU gymnast Ashleigh Gnat named Penn State assistant coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU gymnast Ashleigh Gnat has been named an assistant coach at Penn State University.
“I am so humble and honored to join Penn State and what Sarah (Brown) is building,” Gnat said. “ I also can’t thank D-D, Jay, Bob, Ashleigh Clare-Kearney, Katie Copeland and the entire village at LSU for their support. I am so proud of what I’ve been able to do in Baton Rouge, but I am really looking forward to my next chapter in State College.
The LSU standout finished her career in 2017 as one of the most decorated gymnasts in school history. While at LSU Gnat earned 17 All-American honors, two SEC Specialist of the Year Awards, and multiple SEC Championships. To finish her senior season at LSU she was the winner of the coveted AAI Award, which goes to the top senior gymnast in the nation.
Gnat set multiple records during her career at LSU, including the most floor titles in a single season. She then went on and tied for the most conference event titles with three in 2017 when she won floor, vault and beam.
“Every coach should have the opportunity to coach an athlete with all of the qualities that Ashleigh demonstrates every day," head coach D-D Breaux said.
As a student-athlete and staff member, Gnat was a part of the highest finishes in school history, record crowds inside the Maravich Center, three SEC meet championships and two SEC regular-season titles.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.