FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and dry, then rain returns Tuesday and Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hot and mostly dry has been the weather story for the past three days for most WAFB communities, but that will change Tuesday and Wednesday.
Set rain chances at 30% Tuesday and up to 40% Wednesday, with highs for both days close to 90°. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 70s both days too.
The forecast gets a little drier Thursday and Friday, with only isolated t-showers in the forecast both days. Computer guidance suggests mid/upper-level high pressure will settle over the region those two days, inhibiting afternoon rain chances. That drier pattern coupled with subsidence (sinking air) linked to the high pressure aloft will add to the daytime heating with many WAFB neighborhoods reaching the mid 90s Thursday and Friday afternoons.
That high pressure pattern will weaken as we head into the weekend, yielding a return to scattered, mainly afternoon showers and a few t-storms Saturday and Sunday. After that, the First Alert Forecast into early next week calls for scattered, mainly afternoon showers to continue each day.
It’s all good news from the National Hurricane Center (NHC). While there are a couple of tropical waves working their way westward across the tropical Atlantic, the NHC is posting the “all clear” for the next five days or more.
