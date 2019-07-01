FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry start to July Fourth work week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the first day of July and the summer heat and humidity rolls on.
Not as much rainfall over the weekend as earlier expected but given all the wet weather we had last week, that’s not so bad! Overall, only a few spotty to isolated showers in your Monday forecast - a 20% coverage of rain and a few storms this afternoon; it will be steamy – a high of 93°.
Overnight, generally fair skies – light SW winds, a low of 72°; tomorrow, bump up that rain coverage a bit to 30%, light southerly winds, a high in the lower 90°s.
