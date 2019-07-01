Early morning shooting investigation underway near Winbourne

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials are investigating another reported shooting in Baton Rouge, the fifth in less than 48 hours.
The shooting reportedly happened in the 3000 block of Calumet Street just before 4:30 a.m. on Monday, July 1.
Police haven’t released information on possible victims or injuries yet.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
