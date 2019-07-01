Early morning shooting investigation underway near Winbourne

Early morning shooting investigation underway near Winbourne
Police responded to a reported shooting in the 3000 block of Calumet Street early Monday morning. (Source: WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent | July 1, 2019 at 5:39 AM CDT - Updated July 1 at 6:12 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials are investigating another reported shooting in Baton Rouge, the fifth in less than 48 hours.

The shooting reportedly happened in the 3000 block of Calumet Street just before 4:30 a.m. on Monday, July 1.

Police responded to a reported shooting in the 3000 block of Calumet Street early Monday morning.
Police responded to a reported shooting in the 3000 block of Calumet Street early Monday morning. (Source: WAFB)

Police haven’t released information on possible victims or injuries yet.

Liz Koh will be following this story, as well as recapping a violent weekend in the city on 9News This Morning. Tap here to watch live.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.