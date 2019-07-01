Expungement event in East Baton Rouge Parish rescheduled for later July date

By WAFB Staff | July 1, 2019 at 3:46 PM CDT - Updated July 1 at 3:49 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The monthly expungement event hosted by the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office is being rescheduled to a later date in July.

The session happens every first Saturday of the month. However, due to the Fourth of July holiday, the event is being rescheduled to July 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court (222 St. Louis Street).

The expungement sessions help keep residents from missing work in order to get the information they need to pursue an expungement of their criminal records.

During the session, participants will have their criminal history screened, and evaluated for expungement options.

