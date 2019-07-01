Community rallies to help widow bury Army veteran husband

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - On June 21, Army veteran, Charles “CJ” Jackson Cook Sr., died of a massive heart attack. He was 71 years old at the time of his death.
Cook did not have life insurance, however, his widow was determined to honor his burial wishes as opposed to having his body cremated. Adding to the challenge was the fact that documents proving Cook’s veteran status were destroyed years ago in a fire, meaning there would be more of a burden getting him buried in Port Hudson National Cemetery which is specifically for veterans.
After initially turning to the U. S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which will pay a percentage of the fees, Cook’s widow contacted members of the media and the community. Since then, numerous people, organizations, and the funeral home have stepped up to pitch in.
The generosity of total strangers has bought Cook’s widow the time she desperately needed as she reviews her options to either have her husband buried locally or in a veteran cemetery, and has given her the tools to honor her husband’s wishes and lay him to rest.
She expects to have a decision by Tuesday, July 2, at which time details about the service may be released.
