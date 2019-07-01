Community comes together to donate supplies to ransacked Pointe Coupee Animal Shelter

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A week after her shelter was robbed of vaccines, medications, and dog food, Carol Vincent of the Pointe Coupee Animal Shelter says the shelter is doing better than ever before.
On Monday, July 1, Camp Bow Wow donated about 400 lbs of dog food and supplies to the shelter. Camp Bow Wow gave all that food to the guys at All My Sons Moving & Storage, which donated and loaded up a truck for the shelter.
“My wife works over here at Camp Bow Wow and she told me they were accepting donations for the animal shelter that got raided,” said Tristan Henderson of All My Sons Moving & Storage. “They were saying they were all going to transport everything in their cars over there, so I told her that All My Sons were just going to donate a truck.”
The truck filled with supplies headed west on LA 1 at 11 a.m. and was greeted by a waiting Vincent with open arms to give out hugs and her thanks.
“Any and everybody. Thank you! Thank you!” said Vincent. “We can’t say thank you enough to the public. This has just been astounding. I knew there were a lot of animal lovers out there, I just did not dream that there were this many that would support a little rural shelter like us.”
Vincent says the shelter has received nearly $20,000 in donations and is doing much better.
“A whole lot better than we were before we started this!” said Vincent.
No suspect has been identified by police yet, but Vincent is grateful none of her dogs were hurt and that she’s gotten so much support from people across the country.
“All she can say is thank you, thank you,” Henderson said. “Anytime you’re helping anyone, it’s definitely going to make you feel good.”
If you’d like to make a donation or adopt a dog from the Pointe Coupee Animal Shelter, click here.
