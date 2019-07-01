City leaders to discuss recent gun violence at public meeting Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Monday a meeting to be held with BRPD Chief Murphy Paul, faith-based leaders, and law enforcement partners to discuss a recent string of violent shootings.
The meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the main library on Goodwood Boulevard. Mayor Broome says she is calling on people from all walks of life to attend and discuss gun violence prevention.
City-Parish officials will talk about current and future plans around violence prevention, as well as allow members of the community to discuss immediate solutions for this summer and going forward.
Broome says the goal of the meeting is to walk away with action steps to “increase the peace.”
Five shootings in four days sent over a dozen people to the hospital, some with life-threatening injuries. The rash of violence began Friday night and continued into Monday morning.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.