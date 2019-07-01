BRCC to host youth literacy conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College will host the sixth annual Bayou Soul Youth Literacy Conference on Tuesday, July 2.
The event will feature master classes, breakout sessions, celebrity authors and guest speakers. Guests include Lance Gross, Lamman Rucker, and Toya Wright, among others. The event aims to promote reading, literacy and education to Louisiana high school students.
The event, hosted by WAFB’s Donovan “Action” Jackson, will be held at the Magnolia Theatre at BRCC. Admission is free and is open to BRCC students and Louisiana high school students. Registration is required to attend. Register here.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.