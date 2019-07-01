Bernhard moving headquarters to Jefferson Parish, expected to provide hundreds of jobs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One of the largest privately-owned engineering, mechanical and electrical contractors in the country announced Monday it will move its national headquarters to Jefferson Parish.
The Bernhard’s firm will move offices to The Galleria in Metairie and is expected to employ at least 250 people from the Metro Area, according to Greater New Orleans, Inc.
The group says this could drive another 328 indirect and induced jobs in the energy and technology sectors, totaling more than $42 million in annual salaries and contributing $60 million to the greater New Orleans economy.
Collectively, Bernhard employs more than 2,000 team members in 25 locations throughout the U.S., with more than 1,000 employees based in Louisiana.
Bernhard provided contractors for the new terminal at Louis Armstrong International Airport.
