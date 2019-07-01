Ascension Public Schools to hire support workers at job fair

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Public Schools is hiring maintenance workers, bus drivers, child nutrition staff, and custodians during a job fair.
The Support Workers Job Fair is slated for Thursday, July 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Gonzales Civic Center.
Information booths will be set up throughout the Gonzales Civic Center for candidates to ask questions about job openings, turn in resumes and speak with directors and supervisors responsible for hiring various positions.
The event is open to the public and attendees are encouraged to bring copies of resumes, licenses and job-related certificates.
To learn more about job openings in Ascension Public Schools, visit www.apsb.org/ApplyNow.
