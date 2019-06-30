18-year-old killed in Iberville Parish crash

WHITE CASTLE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-year-old man was killed late Saturday in a crash in Iberville Parish, according to a release from the Louisiana State Police.
On June 29, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash at around 9:15 p.m. on LA Hwy 405 south of LA Hwy 69 in Iberville Parish. Juan Carlos Mendoza-Rangel, 18, a Donaldsonville resident, died in the crash.
Troopers believe the crash happened as Mendoza-Rangel was driving a 2010 Dodge Ram southbound on LA Hwy 405. While traveling southbound his vehicle ran off the roadway and entered a ditch. The Dodge then overturned several times.
Mendoza-Rangel was ejected from the vehicle, and pronounced deceased on scene by the Iberville Parish Coroner’s Office.
Troopers believe the teenager was impaired during the crash, and a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. Troopers also believe Mendoza-Rangel might have been speeding.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.