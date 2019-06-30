SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Catholic High School Bears

Add another senior, Jake Outlaw, into the mix and you could have a triple-headed monster teaming with new starting quarterback Jackson Thomas. Thomas is another senior expected to make a seamless transition in place of Cameron Dartez behind an offensive line that returns three starters from a unit that actually won WAFB’s player of the week. The Bears return a strong defense even though it lost 5 starters off a 9-and-1 team that wound up 11-and-2 after the playoffs.