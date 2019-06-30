SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Catholic High School Bears

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Coaches in the spring game were calling for a new back before former Sportsline Player of the Week Josh Parker even hit the ground.
It was a glimpse of how quickly the Catholic High School Bears will go from Parker to number 1 Braelen Morgan as the two senior speedsters try to run the Bears right back into another title game appearance. They’ve made 3 of the last 4 title games in the division-1 select bracket, winning a couple before falling to John Curtis Christian High School in 2018.
Add another senior, Jake Outlaw, into the mix and you could have a triple-headed monster teaming with new starting quarterback Jackson Thomas. Thomas is another senior expected to make a seamless transition in place of Cameron Dartez behind an offensive line that returns three starters from a unit that actually won WAFB’s player of the week. The Bears return a strong defense even though it lost 5 starters off a 9-and-1 team that wound up 11-and-2 after the playoffs.
“I think it’s going to be very explosive. We’ve got a lot of playmakers this year, so it’s going to be awesome to have everybody on the field,” said Josh Parker, a senior running back at Catholic High.
