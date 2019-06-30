Sheriff’s Office: Missing St. Mary Parish teen in possible imminent danger

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities in St. Mary Parish are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.
On June 30, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office published a missing person’s flyer on the agency’s Facebook page. The flyer reports that 17-year-old Daniela Colindres was last seen by her guardian on June 28 at around 10 p.m.
Authorities believe she is still in the area and in imminent danger.
If you have seen Daniela or have information on her whereabouts, contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-828-1960.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.