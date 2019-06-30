Serviceman credited with saving life during violent nightclub shootout

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Less than 48 hours after a violent shootout inside the Stadium Ultralounge nightclub on Florida Boulevard, a Baton Rouge serviceman is being called a hero for stepping up to save his friend's life.
In a Facebook post, family and friends are praising Tauris Moton’s brave actions after he escaped the gunfire overnight Friday but went back inside the club to help his friend, Sage, who had been shot.
In an interview with WAFB's Scottie Hunter, Moton said he does not remember much when the gunfire started but after he ran out of the club and noticed his friend was not with him, he raced back inside to help. Once inside, he found his friend on the ground, shot in the side and losing a lot of blood.
"I knew I had to do something to help," Moton said. "I just didn't want my friend to die."
Without hesitation, he ripped off his own shirt, tied it around his friend and put pressure on the gunshot wound until help arrived. He remembers talking his friend through the pain while they waited for emergency crews.
“He was saying it hurts but I was saying it’s got to hurt. I’ve got to keep pressure on it to stop you from bleeding because I don’t want you to bleed out,” Moton recalled. “He was saying he just didn’t want his mom to see him like that so I had to just make sure that he went back to his mom.”
Moton has served in the Army for about eight years but never thought he would be forced to put his training into action quite like this. He says he and his friend are both lucky to be alive and he is just thankful that he was in the right place at the right time to help.
Moton's mother, Patrice Jackson, tells WAFB that she is extremely grateful that her son was able to help out but also remain safe.
I'm just so proud of my son and I'm thankful for the courage that he had to go back and help someone else," Jackson said. "I just pray for our community because we need it. Life is too short and we are losing too many of our kids to senseless violence."
Moton says his friend was listed in critical condition early Saturday morning but that he is now expected to survive.
