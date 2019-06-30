FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers expected, but most remain dry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon as a storm system slowly drifts nearby the local area. Most are still expected to remain dry. Those that see a passing shower will enjoy a brief cool down.
Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s today with feels like temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s. High pressure begins to build into the area Monday keeping a decent lid on the atmosphere.
Rain chances will fall back into the isolated category for Monday afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will see a slight increase. A surge of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will bring scattered thundershowers back to the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Independence Day Thursday will stay dry for just about everyone. That’s good news for the BBQ’s and fireworks, but dress accordingly and stay hydrated as it will be hot. Highs will climb into the mid 90s Fourth of July Thursday and Friday with feels like temperatures well into the triple digits.
We could possibly see a Heat Advisory issued for the end of the week. Scattered to numerous showers are currently in the forecast for next weekend. Temperatures will see a slight decrease due to the added rain chance as we move into next week.
