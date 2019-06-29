FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances up tomorrow, but most stay dry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances will be a little higher tomorrow, but most still will stay dry. Showers and t-storms will stay scattered in nature and be mainly confined to the afternoon Sunday.
Temperatures will reach the low 90s briefly, before staying the 80s for most of the day. Monday will trend drier as we head back to work. Highs will return into the low 90s for a few hours.
Rain chances will be 40 percent leading up to Independence Day Thursday, but Thursday will stay mainly dry with only a few isolated showers possible. That means it pretty much stays dry for barbecues and fireworks on July Fourth, but it’s going to be hot. Highs will reach the mid-90s and feels-like temperatures will reach the triple digits.
By the weekend the weather will return to a more typical Summer pattern with hot and humid conditions and scattered showers and t-storms mainly during the afternoon.
