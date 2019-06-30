FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry start to July Fourth work week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dry air and high pressure will once again combine to keep things mainly dry to start the July Fourth work week.
Monday will be hot and humid. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the low 90s with feels-like temperatures in the mid possibly upper 90s.
A slug of tropical moisture currently over the Yucatan Peninsula will be heading towards the Western U.S. Gulf Coast Tuesday into Wednesday. No tropical development is expected. While the main body of the system is expected to move into Texas, South Louisiana will get clipped by this feature bringing some scattered t-showers back into the forecast Tuesday and isolated activity Wednesday.
We dry out for Independence Day with heat being the big weather story. A Heat Advisory could be possible July Fourth Thursday and Friday as highs reach the mid-90s and feels-like temperatures climb well into the triple digits.
Long range models have started a trend of keeping mainly dry conditions around through next weekend. For now we will slowly back off on rain chances until we get more run to run consistency with the models. Otherwise it’s a typical summer time pattern with hot and humid conditions popping off a few afternoon showers and t-storms.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.